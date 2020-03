Арда Туран: Все още съм в Барселона заради договора ми

Arda Turan talked about his contractual situation and the moment he currently lives. '' I am now a Barcelona player because of the contract. It was a mutual decision. I wanted my contract with Barça to continue, '' said the Turk. [Sport] pic.twitter.com/chJv8PKTn6

Arda Turan: "Best player I've ever played with? It is not necessary to say anything else about Messi. Messi is the best player I have ever seen. I admire Iniesta and at Atlético, Koke he is a very important player, I was impressed by his growth."