Рома удължи черната серия на Каляри след голово шоу (видео)

16 - João Pedro is the second foreign player to score 16+ goals in a single Serie A season for Cagliari, after David Suazo. Trace. #CagliariRoma

2 - AS Roma have scored 4+ goals in consecutive games in Serie A for their first time since October 2015 (against Carpi and Palermo).



Roma-Lecce 4-0#CagliariRoma 3-4



Poker. pic.twitter.com/5yRnelaTbx