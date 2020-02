Тейтъм продължи 30-точковата си серия (видео)

Jayson Tatum has 3 straight games with at least 30 pts while shooting 60% from the field, tied with Kevin McHale for the longest streak by a Celtics player in last 35 seasons.



Tatum has 1,259 pts in 54 games this season, surpassing his total of 1,243 pts in 79 games last season. pic.twitter.com/g4IiwmPMUg