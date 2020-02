Гуардиола вече е най-добрият наставник в елиминациите на Шампионската лига

28 - Pep Guardiola has become the manager with the most wins in Champions League knockout games (28), surpassing Carlo Ancelotti , José Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Master. #RMAMCI pic.twitter.com/wNOueTQJzy

4 - Sergio Ramos has conceded his 4th red card in the Champions League, he ties Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids for the most. Bully. #RMAMCI pic.twitter.com/bEU275iX3Y

0 - Juventus have not made a shot on target against Lyon: in the Champions League, since 2004/05, it is only the third time that the Bianconeri have failed to do it (vs Atletico in 2014 and vs Arsenal in 2006 ). Off. #OLJuve