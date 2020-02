Пике: Може да си имаме проблеми с Наполи, вярвам на Бартомеу

Piqué: "We fear many things about Napoli, they have improved in recent weeks, they have very good players like Mertens, Insigne... They will cause us trouble if we don't go out with the right mindset."

Piqué: "Social networks scandal? I don't know if I was annoyed that my name appeared on the social media accounts. I don’t really care. I believed the president’s explanation, at least that he didn’t know, he was really affected by it. Let's turn the page now."