Санкционираха Шалке 04 заради расизъм

Hertha Berlin’s fan & ultra groups showed solidarity of defender Jordan Torunarigha after he was racially abused during the game vs. Schalke.



Banners in the Ostkurve: “Together against racists, if needed, by using beer crates!”



“Jordan, one of us!”



@AxelKruseJugend #hahohe pic.twitter.com/zOe9nYHnFM