Ел Ей и Бостън финализираха мегасделката във "версия 2.0"

Trades between Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins have been agreed upon, pending medical reviews, reports @JeffPassan & @Ken_Rosenthal.



LAD acquires Mookie Betts, David Price from BOS for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, Connor Wong.



MIN acquires Kenta Maeda from LAD for Brusdar Graterol. pic.twitter.com/GKzUlEyIzF