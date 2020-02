Ново попълнение на Левски Лукойл става национал

View this post on Instagram

"Put me In front of The BattleField to lead and I Will bring All my Soldiers Back home to their families" ..Man What can I Say?! Finally A Championship to put on My resume!!... I Always been a winner , So I couldn't let this Opportunity slip away! My first chance to Lay everything on the line for Championship It Was a moment in the Game where my heartbeat was feeling off but My mind wouldn't let me give in!!! Crazy atmosphere Tonight just as I had imagined it would be!! AMAZING EFFORT MOST IMPORTANTLY!!! #bonus#Champions #Winners #bulgaria #cup #sofia #Levski #bulgariancup #europeancup #Winners #242 #NassauBahamas #bahamas

