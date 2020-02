Берлускони и Морати си припомниха за историческа победа на Милан в градското дерби

Former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi scolded his team for a 6-0 victory in the Derby della Madonnina, while Massimo Moratti reveals Inter players were “crying during the game.” https://t.co/R4NzeGNf0J #FCIM #ACMilan #InterMilan #SerieA #DerbyMilano #DerbyDellaMadonnina pic.twitter.com/tIpiscb54Q