Матео Ковачич с упрек към Маурицио Сари

Matteo Kovacic has improved so much this season, you’d think under a Sarri system he’d be better but it looks like Frank has got the better version of him, able to operate in a Pivot ( 4-2-3-1 ) and in our 4-3-3.



I'm loving how much more confident he is this season. POTY so far.