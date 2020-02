Албена Ситнилска срещу Анна Издебска на SENSHI 5

View this post on Instagram

We are so excited to announce the first battle of SENSHI 5! Albena Sitnilska (Bulgaria) against the Ukrainian Anna Izdebska! Don’t miss this one and the next 8 fights, get your ticket for SENSHI 5 online here: www.senshi.com or at Eventim.bg #senshi #karate #kyokushin #kyokushinkai #martialarts #gala #boxing #kickboxing

