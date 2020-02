Кобрата плаши Джошуа от Белмекен (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Anthony Joshua will "almost certainly" defend his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in Britain, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Britain's unified champion has been granted more time for talks with Bulgarian Pulev, his IBF mandatory challenger, but the Matchroom Boxing boss is confident that terms will be agreed within a fortnight.

