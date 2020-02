Вейли Жан попиля Йоана Йеджейчик за гаврата

View this post on Instagram

To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character. People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what’s happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon.

