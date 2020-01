Канело среща олимпийски шампион от Лондон 2012 пред 37 000 зрители в Япония

View this post on Instagram

Reports in Japan this morning are claiming Canelo Alvarez vs Ryota Murata has been agreed. Story cites quotes from an unnamed official in Murata's camp who says the fight will be at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, May 24th (Saturday, May 23rd US time). [@YahooNewsTopics] #boxing #boxingdrills #boxingworkout#training #ufc #boxingtraining#boxinggym #boxen #boxeo #boxer#mma #box #sport #motivation #fight#workout #fitness #fit #crossfit #ireland#mcgregor #gym #бокс#конормакгрегор #мма #макгрегор#muaythai #conormcgregor #jiujitsu #bjj

A post shared by Trueluckz07 (@trueluckz07_boxing) on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:49am PST