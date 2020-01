Микаела Шифрин си взе почивка след Банско

View this post on Instagram

If you look closely enough, you will see more than a win. You will see a team of people who come from all around the world, with different stories, who have all experienced triumph and faced tremendous struggles and fought tooth and nail for this sport that we all love so much. So when you look at this picture what you see is not a celebration of a win, it is a celebration of our passion, united. To my teammates and coaches- I’ll celebrate that passion with you any day of the week thank you @banskoworldcup for a very special weekend!!

