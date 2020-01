Новият на “Армията” се договорил за космическа заплата?

View this post on Instagram

So exited for this new adventure, can’t wait to start! Forza @cskasofiafc I wanna also thanks @juventus for the last nine years. They helped me to grow up and to become the player that I am today! #me #sb #teto #newchapter #football #cskasofia #mylife #happiness #workhard

