Анастасия Павлюченкова е последната четвъртфиналистка

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) has done it!



She is back into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the second year in the running, blasting 71 winners to beat Angelique Kerber 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in 2h 37m!



[: Daniel Pockett/Getty] pic.twitter.com/pYn2hdRB2b