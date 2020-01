Българин стигна до Топ 4 на гейминг турнир в Германия

We bow out of the #DreamLeagueMajor at 4th place taking home 1,350 DPC points! We keep working hard and the results keep improving, thanks to the fans and our sponsors for your continued support! #LongLiveAlliance pic.twitter.com/HHbVGljMCL

В шампионата взе участие и съставът на Иван "MinD_ContRoL" Иванов, но Nigma oтпадна в ранен етап от битките.

Our journey in The Dreamleague Major ends here. GGWP to @beastcoast.

To all our fans thanks for all your support and sorry for not finishing on top, but we'll be back stronger than ever.#StarsAlign #DHDL13 pic.twitter.com/vtU1qWQKgc