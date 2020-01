Ивайло Гоцев: Искаме мачът на Кубрат Пулев с Джошуа да е в Истанбул, но те искат в Лондон

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS: Team Pulev insist @anthonyjoshua fight is "VERY CLOSE" as Nigeria enters the fray. FULL STORY VIA https://www.secondsout.com/news/exclusive-anthony-joshua-next-fight-very-close-to-being-kubrat-pulev-with-nigeria-in-the-frame-2959770

A post shared by SecondsOutLive (@secondsoutlive) on Jan 22, 2020 at 3:28am PST