Раонич спечели битката на гигантите в Мелбърн

Magnificent Milos! | @milosraonic



Another blistering display from the former World No. 3 as Raonic backs up his win over Tsitsipas with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 win over Marin Cilic | #AusOpen



He'll face Djokovic/Schwartzman in the QFs. pic.twitter.com/iMOXjoTMaO