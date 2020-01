Първият гол на Мойс Кийн даде добро начало на Евертън, но краят бе кошмарен (видео)

Fair to say Everton fans have taken a liking to Carlo Ancelotti #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/KeL7oITOqH

Dominic Calvert-Lewin marks his 100th PL app with his 10th PL goal of 2019-20 - the 2nd English player to score 10+ league goals in a season for Everton in the last 13 seasons (also Wayne Rooney, 10 in 17-18) pic.twitter.com/yTSgsPNTRE