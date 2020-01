Кубрат Пулев: Мачът с Антъни Джошуа е договорен на 90%

View this post on Instagram

JOSHUA VS PULEV IN TURKEY?! It has been rumoured that there are reports from Bulgaria claiming Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev will take place in May at Besiktas' Vodafone Park stadium, Istanbul, Turkey. Pulev has posted the story on his Facebook page Thoughts on this?? Source - Michael Bensonn on Twitter #AnthonyJoshua #AJ #Joshua #Pulev #KubratPulev #JoshuaPulev #WorldChampion #Champion #Boxing #Boxer #Fight

