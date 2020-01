Лацио и Имобиле нямат спирачки, отнесоха и Сампдория (видео)

- Another 3 goals scored today in Lazio's 11th Serie A win in a row.



19 games, 23 goals. That's 9 goals more than both Cristiano Ronaldo & Romelu Lukaku in Serie A + in more goals involved (27) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.



