Гаджето на Бендтнер поздрави първо кучето си, а след това и него

View this post on Instagram

00:00 16/01/2020 @batmanpatman Happy birthday to my son. 4 years ago this baby changed my life, my mind, my way of living and my way of loving. I know people think it is just a dog, but I find him much more human than most people. I believe he is my soulmate and I love him like crazy . It breaks my heart that I am at work abroad and can’t be with him today

A post shared by P H I L I N E P I (@philineroepstorff) on Jan 15, 2020 at 3:00pm PST