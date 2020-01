Ндиди бе избран за футболист на годината в Нигерия

Виктор Осимен (Лил), Самуел Чуквезе (Виляреал), Одион Игало (Шанхай Шенхуа) и Уилям Трост-Еконг (Удинезе) останаха подгласници.

Its a great privileged to win Nigeria's best footballer of the year. I couldn't have done this by myself, I want to thank my teammates both in the National team and at Leicester City. Thank you to the organisers of The Ballers Awards and all the fans. Thank you pic.twitter.com/IMNyzsUt5n