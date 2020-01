Доминик Круз: Сехудо трябва да мине през мен, преди да се хвали, че е най-добрия

View this post on Instagram

Take A good look at this man, because in a few days I’ll be the 2019 Fighter of the year! Saved an entire division in 32sec Won a second world title I am the Baddest Mother F@cker EVER! #bendtheknee #2019fighteroftheyear #BMFE

A post shared by Henry Cejudo (@henry_cejudo) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:47am PST