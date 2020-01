Икарди се надява да остане за постоянно в ПСЖ

Mauro Icardi said he would “be happy to stay” at #PSG after scoring a hat-trick against #SaintEtienne on their way to the semi-finals of the #CoupedelaLigue . #FCIM https://t.co/269JlCtXqJ pic.twitter.com/hJL5C1GVao

Games: 19

Goals: 17



"He never touches the ball, because he knows the ball will find him. And with that ball, he will score."



- Marco Verratti on Mauro Icardi. pic.twitter.com/L1duNQH70K