България - Нидерландия 2:0! Гледайте мача ТУК!!!

Here comes the indeed!



Bulgaria dominated the Netherlands and took the opener by 25-19. Join us for Set 2!



Full #FIVBCOQT coverage https://t.co/pAxkG8Eh29

Watch CEV matches: https://t.co/LwHc5oAQiM#Tokyo2020 #Volleyball @BFVolley @volleybalnl @Lange_Mannen pic.twitter.com/RMA5fDl4ga