Конър Макгрегър ще бъде резерва на Хабиб и Тони Фъргюсън

White confirmed that McGregor will be ready to step in just in case something happens to either Nurmagomeov or Ferguson!! . . . . . . “Because Conor wants to fight three times this year. He’s hoping that if he beats Cowboy, he can turn right around and fight Khabib, but that timing and math isn’t going to work out. But you know Conor. Conor thinks the way Conor thinks. His thing is, I’ll fight Cowboy, I’ll beat Cowboy, and I’ll be ready to fight Khabib at 155 if anything happens, because we’re going into Khabib-Tony again. So Conor would be ready for that fight,” White said. @crucifixmma

