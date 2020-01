Антъни Джошуа разпуска с мадама на плажа (снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Kubrat Pulev is Anthony Joshua’s IBF's mandatory challenger and both are expected to face one another next year When asked about the potential match up in 2020, Bob Arum replied; “I’m going to make a big prediction here. At that particular time there will be no more Joshua. Everybody is overlooking that Bulgarian who has been training his ass off in my gym. Let me tell you he’s not coming in fat like Andy Ruiz. He’s going to pressure Joshua and he can knock Joshua out.” #Boxing

A post shared by BOXINGREPORT247 (@boxingreport247com) on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:02pm PST