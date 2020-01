Хардън се завърна с 35 точки при победата над Денвър

James Harden and Russell Westbrook against the Nuggets Tonight:



63 points

13 assists

6 rebounds

2 steals

3 blocks

W



21/39 FG (53.8%)

6/11 3PT (54.5%)

15/19 FT (78.9%)



BEST DUO IN THE LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/hiM0FaJHQm