Рико Верхувен: Принцът се превърна в крал

If you stay ready, you won’t have to get ready. Ready for tomorrow! Today you also witnessed the true definition of respect and sportsmanship. In the end we all bleed the same blood. Never forget that! #respect #ricoverhoeven #glorycollision2 #onedayleft

A post shared by Rico Verhoeven (@ricoverhoeven) on Dec 20, 2019 at 7:01am PST