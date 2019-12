Четирите момичета, които опитомиха Бадър Хари

View this post on Instagram

The way to success includes trainings camps which require many sacrifices: being away from my family is undoubtedly the hardest. Being a father and a husband taught me to always put my family’s needs before my own. It also brought a new daily motivation to fulfill my destiny. Every blood, sweat and tears shed is for them to be proud of my legacy. I’m grateful for their unconditional and necessary love. #TheyAreNotPrepared #EternalHari

