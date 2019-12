Ламар Одъм на сухо до сватбата

View this post on Instagram

Even if you’ve been left out in the cold wilderness, you can still make it out alive and beautiful! Drop me an emoji if you’ve made it through some tough conditions just like me but you’re still ALIVE and BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! #mondaymotivation #sabrinaparr #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on Dec 9, 2019 at 5:26pm PST