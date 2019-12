Край на мъката! Вердер дочака победа в Бундеслигата (видео)

100 - Claudio Pizarro wins in his 241st #Bundesliga match with @werderbremen_EN for the 100th time. Pizarro is only the second player after Eike Immel (118 wins for Stuttgart and 100 with Dortmund), who achieved 100 wins with two different teams (145 with Bayern). Magnet. #WOBSVW pic.twitter.com/Tf5tih1CUa