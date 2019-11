Алберт Попов не стигна до втория манш на слалома в Леви

View this post on Instagram

It looks like @clement.noel picks up where he left off last season leading the first run by 0.39 on @dave_ryding and 0.66 on @ramonzenhaeusern Eyes sharp on the second run! (14.15 local time/13.15 CET) #fisalpine

