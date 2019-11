Марица започва нов сезон в Шампионската лига с нови надежди

View this post on Instagram

There is some midweek action this week including the beginning of the 2019 CEV Champions League! 2019 CEV Champions League is the top official competition for women's volleyball clubs in Europe and it takes place every year with the top 20 teams from various countries competing for the crown! @jencross2 and @volleymaritza have their first group stage match against RC Cannes at 2:30 pm EST today. All champions league matches will be streamed at on Euro Volley TV Links to watch the match are also available at the link in our bio @Briejoyking and @dscvolley are also taking on @sscpalmbergschwerin in league play on Wednesday at 12:10 pm EST! #CLvolleyW #volleyball #volley #teamcanada #tokyo2020 #olympics #athleteabroad #prolife #travel #ovaltrained #nationalteam #vancouver #proseason #eurovolleytv

