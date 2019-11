Иранския Хълк подписа с BKFC и ще се бие с голи ръце

View this post on Instagram

"Being A Star" is the name of my first movie a comedy-action genre film by iranian director Mostafa Hashemzehi, who is popularly known as agent zehi ; The film continues to explore where greed and jealousy hinders one to succeed and to make a person to be a star out of it . Sadjad Gharibi, known as the Iranian Hulk in the film, is a special police force who plays a role in the kidnapping operation by the kidnappers. It will be a movie starring many Iranian stars and is expected to achieve worldwide success due to the presence of Iranian Hulk figures in the US and Europe. For more information contact us at : Mostafa.hashemzehi@gmail.com Translate by @iman_pandi " " . . " " .

