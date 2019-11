Изумителен Дончич се нареди до ЛеБрон с 42 точки и “трипъл-дабъл”

@luka7doncic (20 years, 263 days) becomes the 2nd-youngest player to record a 40-PT triple-double in @NBAHistory. The youngest was @KingJames (20 years, 100 days) on 4/9/2005.



Luka: 42 PTS, 11 REB, 12 AST

LeBron: 40 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/JhuN2Q9xm2