Род Лейвър предрече титли от Шлема за Циципас и Тийм догодина

21 Yrs Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) , 6-2 , 7-6 (4) to win the ATP finals on his London debut !



He becomes the youngest year-ending champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001. #NittoATPFinals #ATPTour #ATPFinals2019 pic.twitter.com/fi1WfvV52h