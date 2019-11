Време е за последната битка в Лондон

This is the 8th time in #NittoATPFinals history both players are in their 1st tournament final:

2019 #Tsitsipas vs #Thiem

2017 Dimitrov d Goffin

2008 Djokovic d Davydenko

2001 Hewitt d Grosjean

1998 Corretja d Moya

1991 Sampras d Courier

1978 McEnroe d Ashe

1976 Orantes d Fibak