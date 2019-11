Джейсън Найт нокаутира Артьом Лобов в кърваво зрелище (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Artem Lobov! What a warrior. What a journey this has been mate. What a journey this is! You blow me away bro, from the world tours to the ultimate fighter to this! You deserve the world and more my brother! Congrats on another amazing fight! What a story! Brothers for life mate Congrats to Jason Knight. Amazing warrior. Great fight.

