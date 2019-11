Златан: Дойдох, видях, покорих

View this post on Instagram

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimovi (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Nov 13, 2019 at 12:52pm PST