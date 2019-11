Калифорникейшън за Кубрат Пулев

View this post on Instagram

Fight confirmed! On November 9! Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (27-1-0-14ko’s) will be fighting Rydell Booker (26-2-0-13ko’s) live from Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California and will be shown on The ESPN+ App. photo credit: Top Rank

A post shared by Boxingworld (@boxing4cast) on Oct 22, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT