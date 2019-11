Русев и Боб Лешли се биха с патерици (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

#RAW: Ricochet saved Rusev from an attack by Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. Lashley attacked Rusev during his match against Drew McIntyre, with Orton joining in soon after. A baseball slide from Ricochet sent Lashley flying into Lana.

