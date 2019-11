Вилфредо Леон стана баща за втори път

View this post on Instagram

Exactly 24 hours after winning the SuperCoppa, my baby boy took his first breath in the world I give thanks to God for this blessing and privilege of being his fatherThank you @margareleonor for your strength and loveI’m happy that you and our son waited for me to come home so I could be present when he was born.

