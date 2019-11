Монфис обърна Албот, среща Шаповалов

View this post on Instagram

While he is still sleeping after his big 5 set win , and I’m already halfway through my day here is a little post for my love .. Aka Slider-man / Aka La Monf / Aka Wakanda / Aka kindest-hearted person in the world! I’m so damn lucky to have you by my side, every single day. Happy birthday Je t'aime !

A post shared by Elina Svitolina (@elisvitolina) on Sep 1, 2019 at 4:45am PDT