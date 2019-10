Ашли Барти и Белинда Бенчич са полуфиналистки във Финалния турнир на WTA

What an effort from Kiki Bertens.



Has played every week since US Open, arrived in Shenzhen @WTAFinals on Monday after playing the Zhuhai final, gets the call to replace Naomi Osaka, cames back from a set and a break down to beat No.1 Barty.



How: https://t.co/BzoQFVboHZ pic.twitter.com/4l4ULXKBdS