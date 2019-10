Шокираща новина! Трикратен олимпийски шампион се парализира от кръста надолу

View this post on Instagram

Get well soon champion !!! @petereed ... Triple Olympic rowing gold medallist Pete Reed has revealed that the spinal stroke he recently suffered has left him paralysed from below his chest. The 38-year-old won gold at three consecutive Olympic Games - Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

