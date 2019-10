Кобрата: Ще оправя Фюри за секунди на улицата

View this post on Instagram

Heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev will face Rydell Booker on Nov. 9, Top Rank announced today. The 10-round bout will take place at the Chukchansi Park (home of the Giants’ Triple A-affiliate Grizzlies) in Fresno, California. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between WBO junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring and mandatory challenger Lamont Roach. Both fights will stream live on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT). Pulev (27-1, 14 knockouts), who is originally from Sofia, Bulgaria and now trains in Las Vegas, knocked out Bogdan Dinu in his last bout on Mar. 23. The 38-year-old was accused of sexual harassment after kissing a female reporter in the lips without her consent in his locker room immediately after the fight. Pulev was indefinitely suspended by the California Athletic Commission in May but was reinstated on July 22 after complying with provisions by the commission, including paying a $2,500 fine and complete a sexual harassment course before he could apply for a boxing license. Pulev, who is the IBF mandatory challenger to face titleholder Andy Ruiz, has won his last seven bouts since suffering his only defeat at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko in November of 2014. With a possible world title fight on the line next year, Pulev is not overlooking Booker. “This fight with Rydell Booker is very important because of what’s at stake,” said Pulev, who is ranked No. 10 by The Ring. “Everything is on the line. I am the top contender in the heavyweight division, and I am the mandatory challenger for the winner of the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Anthony Joshua rematch. I want the winner. It doesn’t matter who it is.” News Credit: The RING #KubratPulev #RydellBooker #BobArum #TopRankBoxing #TopRankOnESPN #PulevBooker

